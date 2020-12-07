Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has endorsed former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Prof George Obiozor as candidate for Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General.

This is even as the Abia North Senator called on ImeObi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the organisation’s highest organ to adopt Obiozor as her consensus candidate.

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said he has made wide consultations with Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Governor of Enugu State, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi; Governor of Anambra State , Chief Willie Obiano; Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma ; Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu ; Former Secretary to Government of the Federation , Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon Nkeiru Onyejeocha ; Senator Ben Obi; other Igbo leaders in National Assembly and pleaded with them for their full support to Obiozor

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo needed a non partisan technocrat to steer its leadership stating that Obiozor possesses all the qualities needed to revive Ohanaeze Ndigbo .

According to him, “Ohanaeze is the authentic voice of the Igbos, which exists for the sole purpose of speaking for and representing the interest of Ndigbo since its inception in 1976. It is expected to be non partisan. We need a leadership that can rightly define and defend the interests of the Ndigbo.

“I have known Professor George Obiozor long time ago and I am confident he will competently lead an active, mature, hardworking and viable Ohanaeze Ndigbo organization,” he said

Kalu also urged all Abia delegates to vote for Obiozor for the betterment of Ohanaeze and growth of Ndigbo