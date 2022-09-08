Regional govt no longer necessary in Nigeria – Yakasai

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, First Republic politician has argued thatreverting to a regional system of government as being clamoured for is no longer necessary in light of Nigeria’s present situation.

The 96-year-old elder statesman spoke at the annual lecture of The Niche with the theme, ‘2023 elections and the future of Nigeria’s democracy’, held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos State on Thursday.

Those present at the event include the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former Bayelsa State Governor, James Ibori, former NIMASA Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, among others.

He said, “I believe the country’s precarious situation cannot be corrected by the regional system of government. Regional system of government can’t help Nigeria at this point.”

The first Republic politician, however, advocated for the adoption of the French presidential system of government over the American presidential system of government.

According to him, the French presidential system of government is cost effective and suitable for Nigeria.

“We should do away with the present system of government prone to waste, corruption, among others,” he said.

Regional system of government is type of government where each region is allowed to control resources found in its domain, but only has to pay royalty to the central government.

