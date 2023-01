The presidency has berated Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, elder statesman for questioning President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement titled “On Alhaji Tanko Yakasai’s Questioning of the President’s Support of APC at the Forthcoming Election”, said the old man needed “a bit of help” as his remarks contradicted the actions of Mr President during the ongoing campaigns, adding that President Buhari will further appear at campaign events in the coming weeks.

He said: “Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress. Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team. His support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

“He is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and ability to reach out across divides are strong foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President. Only on Monday, he was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the flag bearer of the party. Presidential duties permitting, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

“His support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is unquestioned.

“If this wasn’t on TV, Yakasai’s unwise comment on the issue would have been dismissed as a misquotation. But he was live on TV.

“On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously. Perhaps times are hard and the old man needs a bit of help.”