At least eight governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on boycotted the party’s National Caucus meeting that was held in Abuja Wednesday night.

Those in attendance include Chief Bode George, former VP Namadi Sambo; National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, and the BOT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin.

The party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was also in attendance.

The meeting is believed to be geared towards resolving the party’s post-convention crisis.

The meeting is also crucial to the formation of the party’s campaign council ahead of the commencement of campaigns on September 28.

However, the governors taking sides with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, did not show up at the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mister Debo Ologunagba, insisted that there was never a time during the meeting that the issue of the national chairman’s resignation was mentioned.

The PDP has been enmeshed in internal crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 Elections, with Wike leading the call for the resignation of the PDP national chairman.