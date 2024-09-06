Connect with us

Reduce fuel price, Nigerians are suffering, Bishop Kukah tells FG
Sen Nwokocha emerges Labour Party Caretaker Secretary

Abure kicks as Labour Party picks caretaker chair, sets up reconciliation panel

While terrorists ravage North, Tinubu is more interested in punishing protesters - Atiku

Adeleke unveils Key Osun CARE micro-projects in Ayedire LGA

Those pressuring Tinubu to restructure Nigeria are self-serving groups - ACF

'It's betrayal of labour,' NLC demands immediate reversal of petrol price hike

Fubara cautions Rivers CP, officers against partisanship

No rift between Tinubu, Shettima - Presidency

2027: North seeks alternative to President Tinubu

Reduce fuel price, Nigerians are suffering, Bishop Kukah tells FG

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has urged the Bola Tinubu led federal government to take immediate steps to reduce the current pump price of fuel.

This, he said, will to reduce the suffering of Nigerians.

The clergy who spoke on Friday in Abuja, during the official unveiling of The Progressive Institute TPI, the intellectual arm of the APC, informed the ruling party that the people are hungry.

He said, “A girl was asked, which party are you? APC, LP or PDP? She said ‘I am hungry’, so we Nigerians are hungry. You have to find a way of reducing this price of fuel.

“Unless democracy is anchored on sound foundation, we will be building on sand. I am concerned about the quality of democracy in Nigeria. We need to fix the problem with democracy in Nigeria.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

