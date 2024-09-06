Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has urged the Bola Tinubu led federal government to take immediate steps to reduce the current pump price of fuel.

This, he said, will to reduce the suffering of Nigerians.

The clergy who spoke on Friday in Abuja, during the official unveiling of The Progressive Institute TPI, the intellectual arm of the APC, informed the ruling party that the people are hungry.

He said, “A girl was asked, which party are you? APC, LP or PDP? She said ‘I am hungry’, so we Nigerians are hungry. You have to find a way of reducing this price of fuel.

“Unless democracy is anchored on sound foundation, we will be building on sand. I am concerned about the quality of democracy in Nigeria. We need to fix the problem with democracy in Nigeria.”

