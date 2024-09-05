Former 10th Senate Minority Whip, Senator Darlington Nwokocha has emerged as the Secretary of a 29-member National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP).

Nwokocha’s appointment was announced by Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, after the Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

The 29-member LP National Caretaker Committee is chaired by Distinguished Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, a former Senator, who represented Kaduna South in the Nigerian Senate and former Minister of Finance.

Distinguished Senator Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the Platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

Nwokocha was later elected the Minority Whip/Principal Officer of the 10th Senate and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, but left the Senate after six months of outstanding representation following the decision of the National Assembly Election Petitions Appeal Court.

The new LP Caretaker Secretary had previously served for eight successive years in the House of Representatives, from 2015 to 2023 as the member representing Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency, Abia State.

He served as Chairman, House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters and was also the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Distinguished Senator Nwokocha also served as Chairman of the Adhoc Committee on Niger-Delta Power Holding Limited; Adhoc Committee on Pipelines Explosion/Fire Outbreak in Rivers State and Chairman, of the Adhoc Committee on Failure of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Before his election to the Nigerian House of Representatives, Nwokocha represented Isiala Ngwa South Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly for 8 years from 2007 to 2015.

