Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has said that adequate investment in agriculture is a sure way of tackling food insecurity in Africa.

Speaking as a panellist at an international Conference on food security in Kigali, Rwandan capital on Friday, Obi said the hunger crisis in Africa can only be tackled effectively by giving adequate attention to agriculture.

“Reducing reliance on food imports will help ease the strain on our currency, steady exchange rates, and rein in inflationary pressures driven by high food costs

Writing on his X handle on Friday from Rwanda, Obi said “Today, I was one of the panellists at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 held in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

“At the session, I reiterated my long-held position that food insecurity in Africa is intrinsically linked to human insecurity.

“Using Nigeria as an example, I emphasized that solving food insecurity is a major path to general security in the country. By investing in agriculture and food-related productivity Nigeria will not only be addressing the hunger crisis but will also create huge job opportunities for the teeming unemployed population, especially the youths in their productive age.

“To further elucidate the untapped potential in our food production, Bangladesh, with approximately 148,000 square kilometres less than 1/6th of Nigeria’s about 923,768 square kilometres, produces 35-40 million tons of rice annually. In contrast, Nigeria produces only 3-4 million tons of rice, which is roughly 10% of Bangladesh’s rice production

“This disparity which is similar to the African situation highlights the untapped potential of Africa’s agricultural sector and underscores the need for investment.

“Food insecurity, if addressed properly in Africa, can be a catalyst for enhancing human security and promoting overall development. With significant investments in agriculture and food systems, we can create jobs, reduce poverty, and tackle hunger simultaneously. By focusing on sustainable agricultural practices and value-chain improvements, we cannot only ensure food security but also empower communities and promote economic growth, leading to a more prosperous and secure Africa. We must prioritize food security to unlock the continent’s potential and address the pressing issues of human insecurity.”

