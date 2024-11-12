PZ Cussons Nigeria names Oludare Elusakin as new CFO

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has notified the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment of Mr. Oludare Ebenezer Elusakin as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 11 November 2024 following the expiration of the contract of the Interim CFO, Mr. Brian Egan.

Mr. Elusakin is a commercial and finance leader with over 18 years’ experience in Financial Planning and Analysis, Business Performance Management, Strategy, Project Management, Process Improvement, Shared Service, Operations Finance, ERP Implementation, Controllership, Fundraising, Reporting and Compliance.

He has held several senior level finance roles in major multinationals, across different geographies, and in various industries including Fast Moving Consumer Group, Health Technology, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Hospital Management, and Quick Service Restaurant. He is an alumnus of top corporate brands like Unilever, Diageo, and Royal Philips, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and a beneficiary of several management and executive programs hosted by globally recognised institutions.

The outgoing CFO, Mr. Egan will exit the business on 20 December 2024 having served the Company with dedication and professionalism. We extend our appreciation to him for his valuable contributions over the years and wish him well in his future endeavours.