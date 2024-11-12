Stock market up by 0.14% 

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 0.14% to close at 97,373.94 points from the previous close of 97,236.19 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.14% to close at N59.004 trillion from the previous close of N58.920 trillion, thereby adding N84 trillion.

An aggregate of 297.8 million units of shares were traded in 9,902 deals, valued at N7.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

EBNISELL led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N9.02 from the previous close of 8.20

ARADEL, JOHNHOLT and DEAPCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.99%, 9.98% and 9.35% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UCAP led other price decliners as it shed 9.78% of its share price to close at N16.15 from the previous close of N17.90.

Sovereign Trust Insurance and Prestige Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.25% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank Bank traded about 36 million units of its shares in 168 deals, valued at N181 million.

UBA traded about 33 million units of its shares in 876 deals, valued at N1 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 25 million units of its shares in 614 deals, valued at N590 million.