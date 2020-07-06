OBINNA EZUGWU

PwC Nigeria has admitted eight professionals into its partnership, effective 1 July 2020.

PwC which announced the admission in a statement on Monday said “This is a record number for the leading professional services firm, demonstrating its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and developing the future leaders of the firm.”

The new Partners are Akinyemi Akingbade, Chioma Obaro, Tosin Labeodan, Rukaiya El-Rufai, Wura Olowofoyeku and Yinka Yusuf of its Assurance practice; while Kunle Amida and Olusola Adewole were admitted from the firm’s Advisory practice.

In congratulating the new partners, Uyi Akpata, Regional Senior Partner, West Africa said:

“Our investment in new partners reflects our optimism for the future, and the need to bring the diversity of thinking and experience that our clients demand.

“Each member of the Class of 2020 is a highly accomplished professional par excellence. They have reached this career milestone from continually finding innovative ways to support our clients and providing quality service.”

A statement from the firm which presented the brief profiles of the new partners indicates that Chioma Obaro is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the Manchester Business School. She has several years of experience providing audit and other assurance services to various clients within the Financial Services Industry. As a Partner, she will be focused on delivering assurance services to clients in Nigeria and within other markets across West Africa.

Wura Olowofoyeku is a Fellow Chartered Accountant. She has several years of experience providing audit and other assurances services to clients within the financial services industry. As a Partner, she will be focused on delivering assurance services to clients in Nigeria and within other markets across West Africa.

Rukaiya El-rufai is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MPA from the prestigious London School of Economics & Political Science and Hertie School of Governance, Berlin. As a Partner, she will be leading the firm’s Sustainability and Climate Change Practice and Public Sector Risk Assurance Services.

Yinka Yusuf is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He has several years of experience providing audit and other assurance services to indigenous and multinational companies in various industries. As a Partner, he will be focused on delivering assurance services to clients in Nigeria and within other markets across West Africa.

Akinyemi Akingbade is a senior executive with many years of experience in the provision of advisory and assurance services to local and multinational companies in oil & gas and power sectors. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School. As a Partner, he will focus on delivering assurance services and other service offerings to clients in Nigeria and other markets across West Africa.

Tosin Labeodan is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and possesses deep industry knowledge of the Energy sector. He has several years of experience providing audit and other assurance services to companies in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the Oil and Gas industry. As a Partner, he will be focused on delivering assurance services to clients in Nigeria and across West Africa.

Kunle Amida is a Chartered Accountant and CFA Charterholder with significant experience working with public and private sector clients on complex transactions across Africa. He has supported private equity firms, Development Finance Institutions and strategic investors to facilitate capital deployment into African enterprises. His expertise cuts across numerous sectors, including financial services, consumer and industrial markets, oil and gas, power and utilities, healthcare, telecommunications, etc. He is a member of the CFA Society Nigeria and mentors SME companies on how to prepare their companies for growth and attract capital from external investors.

Olusola Adewole holds a Master’s in Human Resources Management from the Fisher College of Business, Columbus, OH, United States, where he was until recently on the teaching faculty. With deep roots in Financial Services, he is a respected Management Consulting leader and has led several engagements in Consumer and Industrial Products & Services, Energy Utilities and Resources and Government and Public Services. As a Partner and Territory Leader of PwC’s global digital upskilling initiative – #NewWorldNewSkills; he will continue to lead our People and Organization Advisory Practice in Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia with a focus on digital workforce transformation.

Akpata concludes: “The stormy socio-economic climate across the globe has underscored the need for us to stay true to our purpose while continuing to contribute to the growth and development of our country and continent.

“I am confident that these new partners – the Class of 2020- will help to reimagine the future, and bring their wealth of experience to bear towards achieving sustainable growth for both our clients and the society at large.”

The eight new partners are among 24 new partners admitted across the firm in Africa, of which 25% are female.