OBINNA EZUGWU

PwC Nigeria has announced the passing away of its tax leader and deputy country senior partner, Mr. Tola Ogundipe.

Ogundipe passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 after falling ill.

In a statement by its country senior partner, Uyi Akpata, PwC described the late Ogundipe as thoroughbred professional, very astute leader and a consummate gentleman who will deeply missed.

“It is with a deep sense of loss that we received the sad news of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Tola Ogundipe, yesterday, 7 September 2020,” the statement said.

“Tola was the PwC Africa Tax Leader and Deputy Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria. He also previously served as the Assurance Leader for PwC Africa among his other leadership roles within PwC.

“Tola was a thoroughbred professional, very astute leader and a consummate gentleman. The accounting profession in Nigeria has been left bereft of the great talent he brought to its advancement including his role as a member of Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“Tola was a great family man and his loss will be deeply felt by those that mattered most to him. We will keep his family in our hearts and prayers.

“Funeral arrangements will be agreed with his family and announced in due course.”