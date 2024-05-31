Connect with us

Nation

Prof. Adeniyi to speak at National Waves' 16th anniversary lecture
Advertisement

Nation

Kano Emirate tussle: Lack of regard for culture, norms bane of our society - Elebuibon

Education in Nigeria Nation

JUST IN: 30,000 have successfully registered for student loan –FG

Nation

JUST IN: Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home reportedly kills four soldiers in Aba

Nation

Gov Otti unveils 15th road project in Abia under one year

Interview Nation

Abia state is going to be the envy of Nigeria and the world soon - ASEPA boss

Nation

Labour rejects FG’s fresh N60,000 minimum wage offer, insists on N494,000

Interview Nation

We will find solutions to most of Abia problems –Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, Commissioner for Power

Nation

Ministers seek face of God for restoration of peace, prosperity to Nigeria

Nation

Consul General Stevens visits Edo, hails robust U.S.-Nigeria partnership

Nation

Prof. Adeniyi to speak at National Waves’ 16th anniversary lecture

Published

10 mins ago

on

Prof. Adeniyi to speak at National Waves' 16th anniversary lecture

As part of the activity marking National Waves’16th anniversary, the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, Baze University, Abuja, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi will deliver a lecture at Merit House Abuja on June 6, to grace the occasion according to the publisher, Mr. Jimmy Enyeh, are eminent Nigerians, top media personalities and academics.

Titled “Nigerian Tertiary Education and Institutions, Competing With Foreign Counterparts”

Enyeh said The media as information source has done well in keeping the citizens abreast of developments in our polity be it politics, economy, education, social structure, entertainment and others. The business of informing the public has always come with its risk, given the adversarial relationship between power elite and journalists as a result of the latter mediating the social contract which is often kept in breach by power -that- be at every point in our political history.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *