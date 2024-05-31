The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Army on Friday said it would fiercely respond to the killing of five soldiers deployed to protect citizens in Abia State.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who made the vow in a statement, accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of perpetuating the dastardly act yesterday.

“Troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorist of IPOB/ ESN,” he said.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were massed attacked by the terrorist. The terrorist in 3 tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from built up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

“The attack sadly took the lives of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action. The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption. Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat”.

News continues after this Advertisement