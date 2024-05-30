Connect with us

Kano Emirate tussle: Lack of regard for culture, norms bane of our society - Elebuibon
Published

58 seconds ago

on

Kano Emirate tussle: Lack of regard for culture, norms bane of our society - Elebuibon

 

Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, a renowned traditionalist and the Araba Awo of Osogbo land, say lack of regard for culture and norms caused series of societal problems facing the country.

He noted that politicians, be they governors or local government chairmen should not be the ones to appoint traditional rulers.

Chief Elebuibon stated this during an interactive session organised by Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osogbo, tagged “News Point”.

According to the referred traditionalist, things are not going on well with in our society because of neglect of culture and tradition which are supposed to guide our daily activities.

According to him, part of the menace caused by neglect of tradition is how politicians mastermind selection of traditional rulers, which according to him caused more injuries to the prestige throne.

Citing recent happenings on dethronement and enthronement of Emir of Kano, Elebuibon berated politicians who he said have encroached into traditional institutions across the country.

He described the removal of monarchs from the throne as a great dishonor to traditional institutions.

The Ifa priest who frowned at politicians across the country for dishonouring the traditional throne, said their uncultured attitude have destroyed the royalty of traditional institutions in the country.

“The appointment of the monarchs should not be the responsibility of any politician, be it governors or local government chairman across the country,” he said.

“When we look at the British that we believed we got the civilization from, they don’t joke with their traditional institutions.

“The same British that colonized us also colonized India, but the Indians do not accept British religion and culture to override their traditional institution but the case in Nigeria goes contrary.

“The British honor their monarch. The monarchy and politics are two separate departments, they don’t play with their culture and this is how our politicians should treat our monarchs in Nigeria.

He regretted that, “Nowadays, politicians disrespect monarchs’ thrones and that is why our traditional rulers don’t have options but to look for a favour from political stakeholders in order not to be removed from the throne.”

