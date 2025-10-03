Presco Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Ademola Adebise as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately, in a move aimed at strengthening its board with deep expertise in banking, corporate governance, and technology.

Adebise is a seasoned professional with more than 33 years of experience spanning information technology, treasury, risk management, financial control, strategic planning, management consulting, and corporate banking. He is widely recognised for his leadership at Wema Bank, where he served as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and oversaw the launch of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT.

Beyond Wema, he has held several board positions, including Non-Executive Director roles at AIICO Pension Managers Limited, Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc (NIBSS), and Great Nigeria Insurance Plc. He currently sits on the boards of AIICO Capital Limited, AIICO Insurance Plc, and FCMB Group Plc, where he serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He is also the Chairman of Family Homes Fund Limited.

Adebise is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB). He is also a member of the Computer Association of Nigeria (MCOAN), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT), and Institute of Directors (IoD).

Presco said Adebise’s appointment brings valuable diversity of thought and a wealth of corporate experience that will enrich the board’s capacity and support the company’s long-term growth strategy.