Chukwuma Nwokocha formally assumes office as Stanbic IBTC Group CEO

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc’s newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chukwuma (Chuma) Nwokocha, has formally assumed office following his confirmation by the Board, effective October 2, 2025.

Nwokocha takes over from Dr. Adekunle Adedeji, who served as Acting Chief Executive during a period marked by record financial results and the successful completion of a Rights Issue Programme that positioned the Group’s banking subsidiary to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirements well ahead of the March 2026 deadline. Adedeji has since returned to his substantive role as Executive Director and Chief Finance and Value Management Officer.

In his first remarks as Group CEO, Nwokocha pledged to build on Stanbic IBTC’s strong foundations, focusing on innovation, growth, and stakeholder value. He noted that the banking sector faces both opportunities and headwinds, ranging from regulatory reforms to shifts in customer expectations, and assured that the Group will respond with agility.

“The task ahead is to deepen our leadership in Nigeria’s financial services industry, leverage technology to expand access, and ensure that our operations continue to create value for shareholders, customers, and the communities we serve,” Nwokocha said.

Mrs. Sola David-Borha, Chairman of the Board, described his assumption of office as a significant milestone for the Group. “Mr. Nwokocha’s wealth of experience across African markets and his proven track record in strategic growth, governance, and transformation equip him to lead Stanbic IBTC into its next phase of expansion,” she said.

A chartered accountant with more than three decades of leadership experience, Nwokocha previously served as Chief Executive of Standard Bank Mozambique, where he drove operational excellence and market growth. His career spans retail and corporate banking, mergers and acquisitions, and transformational initiatives across multiple African markets.

As he takes charge, stakeholders are watching closely to see how Nwokocha will steer Stanbic IBTC in an evolving financial landscape marked by competition, regulatory tightening, and rising digital adoption.

The Board expressed confidence that his leadership will reinforce Stanbic IBTC’s market position and accelerate its long-term strategy of sustainable growth.