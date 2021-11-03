Adebayo Obajemu

Eterna Plc has notified the investing public of the acquisition of 60.98% of its shares by Preline Limited.

In a notice by the company, available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange, Eternal Plc stated thus:

“We refer to Eterna Plc’s public statement dated 23rd August 2021 in which the Company had notified the general public that some of its substantial shareholders (Lenux Integrated Resources Limited, Global Energy & Raw Materials Limited, Meristem Wealth Management Limited, Radix Capital Partners Limited, GASL Nominee Limited, GTI Capital Limited and Cardinalstone Partners Limited) had formally informed the Board of the Company that they had executed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Shareholders and Preline Limited for the sale of 794,969,774 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Four Million Nine Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Four) ordinary shares in the Company representing 60.98% shareholding in the Company.

We are pleased to announce to the general public; that following the granting of ‘the authority to proceed’ by FCCPC, SEC and NGX and the fulfillment of all other regulatory requirements; Preline Limited has completed the acquisition of 794,969,774 (Seven Hundred and Ninety-Four Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-Four) ordinary shares of the Company representing 60.98% in the Company, thus making it the largest and majority shareholder in the Company”.