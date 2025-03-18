EFCC nabs TikTok star Murja Kunya for alleged naira abuse

Renowned TikTok influencer Murja Ibrahim Kunya has been taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kano State for allegedly mutilating and abusing naira notes.

This arrest is part of a widespread clampdown on individuals who abuse naira notes, including other TikTok influencers like Al’amin G-Fresh and Ashir Idris, who were arrested on similar charges.

Specifically, Murja was accused of spraying naira notes for fun during her stay in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano.

Kunya was initially arrested in January 2025 for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which prohibits the abuse and mutilation of naira notes.

She was granted administrative bail but failed to appear in court, prompting the EFCC to launch a pursuit.

After weeks of investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives re-arrested Kunya on March 16, 2025, and she is currently in custody awaiting arraignment, Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said on Monday.

Oyewale reiterated the Commission’s commitment to enforcing laws that protect the integrity of the Nigerian currency.

“After weeks of intensive investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives successfully re-arrested the TikTok influencer on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

“She was subsequently conveyed to the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Commission, where she is currently in custody awaiting her arraignment,” Oyewale said.