Burna Boy sent for me three times - Lady recounts shooting incident

The lady involved in the alleged shooting incident at Club Cubana in Lagos, by Burna Boy’s associates has recounted details of the incident.

Recall that last week, the Lagos State Police Command revealed that it had detained five police escorts attached to Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy for shooting at civilians.

The police escorts had reportedly opened fire on at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos, injuring two men.

The woman identified as Briella Neme took to her Instagram @nemebriella on Monday morning to share her account of what transpired during the incident.

She stated that they had visited Nigeria from the United States and the United Kingdom to attend the wedding ceremony of their friend. After the wedding, the entourage had continued their celebration at Cubana club Ikoyi.

“We were visiting Nigeria from America and London for our childhood friend’s wedding. On the 8th of June 2022, @burnaboygram & his friends opened fire at us in @cubanalagos.”

She noted that she had been hit on three times by a member of Burna Boy’s crew, adding that she had rejected his advances, clearly stating that she was married.

“As the night progressed, one of Burna Boy’s friends walked to talk to me, his request was for Burna Boy to talk to me.”

“On that first attempt, I told him I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response.”

“He came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they asked why he kept coming to disturb me. There were words back and forth and one of Burna Boy’s friends attacked one of our friends, and as they attacked him, the situation degenerated into a fight.”

She further noted that the club’s security intervened to settle the scuffle, but another fight soon broke out among Burna Boy’s crew which was when the shooting started.

“At this point, I couldn’t find my partner or my best friend. I was screaming for help after being lifted and thrown so hard on the floor by one of Burna’s friends and I hurt my left shoulder,” Briella continued.

She added, “All our private police officers were not allowed into the club, so it was left to us to fight for our lives. One of our friends @theflowolf was trying to get Burna Boy to calm the situation but he only laughed at him and proceeded to get in his car whilst being protected by his security.

“The shootings happened twice at different times. His friends were also shooting at people trying to evacuate the club through the main entrance.”

“They were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit. My partner’s head was bleeding profusely and his friend lost so much blood he needed a donor As soon as he got to the hospital.”

“@burnaboygram left @cubanalagos without a scratch and flew out to Spain the next morning.”

“@obi_cubana only reached out to us four days after the event claiming he had no idea and would do everything to get us justice for attempted murder.”

“11 days later, there has been no CCTV footage released by the club OR even a statement to address the incident publicly. Business has carried on as usual for him”

“To sum things up, I’m traumatised. I’ve broken down every day since then. The random flashbacks and nightmares. Especially after seeing @burnaboygram’s response.”

“The lack of remorse or accountability is beyond me. At least two people could’ve died that night.”

The singer had visited the club alongside his police escorts around 4 am on June 8, and while four of them waited outside, one policeman identified as Inspector Ibrahim had followed Burna Boy into the club.

Multiple witnesses claim that the singer had asked Ibrahim to invite a woman to join him in VIP, and the lady’s husband had insisted that it was disrespectful for him to make advances at his wife.

However, after a few minutes, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at her, infuriating the husband and his friends.

As things got heated, Ibrahim is alleged to have shot his service pistol multiple times while Burna Boy laughed. The shots hit 27-year-old Irebami Lawrence in the thigh and his friend Tolu in the head.

After the shooting, Burna Boy reportedly left the country for Spain the next day.

While Burna Boy is yet to publicly address the situation, he tweeted “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”