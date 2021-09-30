Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has condemned the killing of Nigerians in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State by bandits, while asking President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safety of all Nigerian citizens.

The Pope who lent his voice to the events in Nigeria while speaking at Wednesday’s general audience at the Vatican City, expressed solidarity with Nigerians over the killings in Kaduna state at the weekend.

On Sunday, bandits attacked Madamai and Abun communities in Kaura LGA of Kaduna state, killing 34 residents.

The Pope prayed for those who lost their lives in the attack and said he hoped the safety of citizens will be guaranteed.

“I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

“I pray for those who have died, for the injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the country always guarantees the safety of all its citizens.”