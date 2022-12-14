Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has encouraged people worldwide to celebrate Christmas more modestly and donate their savings to Ukraine.

During a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, the Pope said people could cut back on festive spending this year and celebrate with more humble gifts.

“Let us send what we save to the people of Ukraine who need it, who are suffering so much, who are hungry and cold,” the 85-year-old urged.

The Argentinian prays weekly for the people in Ukraine who are suffering under Russia’s war.

He called for a “concrete gesture” to be made towards them.

(dpa/NAN)