Ahead of the governorship election billed for November 6, lawmakers elected on the platforms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement on Thursday in Abuja, Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said critical stakeholders of the party received the defectors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

He said the defectors consisted of five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“You have taken the right decision at the right time. You will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” the statement quoted Buni as saying.

According to the statement, the defectors promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

It added that the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege, the governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states all joined Governor Buni in receiving the defectors.