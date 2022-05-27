Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro, has disclosed that after he retired from the police force in 2009, some politicians came and forced him to contest election and ended taking all his savings.

The Rivers State born Okiro, who was IGP from 2007 to July 24, 2009 when he retired having clocked 60 years old, had in 2010, declared his intention to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the federal capital territory (FCT) senatorial seat, but failed to win the ticket.

Speaking about his experience on Thursday during a programme organised by New Nigeria Dream Initiative in Abuja, Okiro said the politicians kept demanding money from him until he was left with nothing.

He blamed both politicians and the citizens for the current problems in the country, particularly noting the issue of vote-buying.

He asked Nigerians to vote for politicians who will deliver dividends of democracy in 2023, stressing that “enough is enough” of bad governance.

“Sometimes, the politicians are at fault but we have more faults than the politicians. I have an experience. But I corrected myself when I said bye-bye to bad things,” he said.

“I contested election in Abuja here for senate. I was on my own when they called me to come and contest. I said I have just retired, they said no, come and contest. I said okay, I will discuss it with my wife.

“So, they would come to me and say we want to go here, bring money, we want to do this, bring money, we want to do that, bring money. I gave all my savings and nothing again to give.

“It got to a point they came one day and I said I have nothing to give. They told me the former man was not doing very well and that I should come and salvage the people.”