Former chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, has emerged the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

Abubakar served as chief of air staff from 2015 to January 2021 polled 370 votes to clinch the party’s ticket in Bauchi.

Halliru Jika, senator representing Bauchi central, polled 278 votes to place second.

Other governorship hopefuls such as Nura Manu got 269 votes, Musa Babayo had 70 votes; and Mahmud Maijama’a secured eight votes.