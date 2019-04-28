Police raid Abuja clubs, arrest 70 women allegedly for prostitution

Police officers in Abuja, Nigeria have arrested 70 women at different night clubs claiming that they are prostitutes. This is coming barely two weeks after 30 women were arrested in the same city for the same reason.

The latest arrests were done on Saturday night and the victims were taken to and detained at a police station, a witness said.

Martin Obono, a lawyer and activist, said he witnessed when the women were brought to a police station in Utako, Abuja on Saturday night.

He said some of the women were accused of prostitution. He also suggested some had been sexually abused by the security officials.

Mr Obono who was at the club shared his experience on Twitter.

“As I typed, 70 girls were arrested and brought to Utako Police station last night. This is addition to the ones who were arrested on Friday night. Their offence: clubbing and in some instance, prostitution. Some have been assaulted with injuries in their vaginas.

“One of the ladies arrested has a 2-month old baby. She wasn’t allowed to breastfeed her baby by CRO in charge on duty despite constinuous plea amidst tears. It took the intervention of a femal police officer who called the DP to overrule the decision of the inspector at the time.

“The joint task force that arrested some of these girls have been allegedly molesting and assaulting them. Some even showed bruises and bleeding in their vaginas,” Mr Obono wrote on his Twitter handle.

Although prostitution is illegal in the Nigerian capital, law enforcement officials have used it as an excuse to assault and harass women who go out at night in the city.

When the officials raid the night clubs, they hardly arrest any men, but arrest women they

Obono further said, “A capital city like Abuja needs to define its rules if it wants to be conservative or liberal,”

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Frank Mba, failed at the time of filing this report.