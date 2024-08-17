Police promise swift rescue of medical students abducted in Benue

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, has condemned the kidnapping of 20 medical students who were abducted in Otukpo, Benue State, while en route to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu.

He says the abduction is a “reprehensible act is truly appalling, callous, and unacceptable.”

The students were on their way to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students Annual Convention in Enugu when they were kidnapped near Ojano, about 20 minutes from Otukpo town.

According to a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, the IGP in a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of our beloved students.

“This initiative encompasses the mobilization of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialized tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims,” the statement added.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring the safe return of the students.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, as the Nigeria Police Force is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

“The IGP equally appeals to the general public to provide useful information and actionable intelligence that may aid the ongoing investigation and the rescue operation. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or the state’s command control number or the FHQ via [email protected] and other help lines.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and it will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace, stability, and the rule of law throughout the country.”

Meanwhile, the Medical Students Association has released the names of medical students who were abducted by the gunmen on Thursday.

The names of the abducted medical students, confirmed by the association and shared on social media, include Okopi Peter (UNIJOS), Enger Benedicts (UNIJOS), Kwagbande Aondona Kingsley (UNIJOS), Boniface Okon (UNIMAID), Dondo Fabian (UNIMAID), John Bitrus Naga (UNIMAID), and Fortune Chima Umeh (UNIMAID).

Others include Godwin Gregory Tunda (UNIMAID), Monica Ejembi (UNIJOS), Ogbonna George Chukwuebuke (UNIJOS), Paul Nyampa Zira (UNIJOS), Lawrence Victory Adanugo (UNIJOS), Boniface Tishe (UNIMAID), and Gabriel Jita Iwev (UNIMAID).

The list also features Thomas Yahaya (UNIMAID), Paul Shantone (UNIJOS), Victoria Cornelius (UNIJOS), Pius Samson (UNIJOS), Okan Adara (UNIJOS), and Dr. Luis Mmbanomyeukwu.

