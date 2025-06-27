IGP Egbetokun directs CPs to muzzle officers after shocking outburst over ‘N2m gratuity for 35 Years in service’

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has in the aftermath of the revolt over the police pension controversy, given a gag order to serving officers, directing Commissioners of Police and senior commands nationwide to prevent further public furore.

It was gathered that the embattled IGP ordered a discreet investigation into the claims of a retired Superintendent of Police (SP) who went viral after rejecting a ₦2 million gratuity, describing it as an “insult” after serving the Nigerian Police Force for 35 years.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a confidential police wireless message on Thursday evening, amid growing nationwide outrage and media attention sparked by the emotional video of the ex-officer.

The wireless signal, titled CH:8475/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.14/23 X PENSION SCHEME, stated: “INGENPOL’S ATTENTION HAS BEEN DRAWN TO THE VIRAL VIDEO OF A RTD SP X LAMENTING THE PAYMENT X OF N2 MILLION AS GRATUITY X INGENPOL IS MOVED BY THE LAMENTATION OF THE RTD SP X HE HAS DIRECTED DISCREET INVESTIGATION INTO THE CLAIM OF THE RETIRED OFFICER X THE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION WILL SOON BE MADE PUBLIC.”

The statement also admitted to the growing dissatisfaction among retired police personnel across the country, describing it as a systemic issue.

“INGENPOL IS ALSO CONCERNED X ABOUT THE GENERAL COMPLAINT OF POOR PENSION FOR POLICE OFFICERS X HE HAS BEEN ENGAGING AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL X TO ENSURE THAT POLICE OFFICERS ARE HAPPY IN RETIREMENT X A FORCEWIDE BROADCAST BY INGENPOL WILL SOON BE MADE ON THIS ISSUE,” it added.

It was learnt that instead of promising reforms, the IGP also issued a gag order to serving officers, directing Commissioners of Police and senior commands nationwide to prevent further public outcries.

“INGENPOL THEREFORE DIRECTS YOU WARN OFFICERS/MEN YOURS X TO REFRAIN FROM MAKING UNGUIDED PUBLIC STATEMENT X THAT COULD PORTRAY OUR ORGANIZATION IN A NEGATIVE OR UNPROFESSIONAL LIGHT X ALL OFFICERS TO REMAIN CALM X MAINTAIN SERVICE DISCIPLINE X PROFESSIONALISM X IN ALL INTERACTIONS WITH THE PUBLIC X UPHOLDING THE INTEGRITY OF THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE.”

The IGP further instructed that the subject be incorporated into internal lectures across all police formations and that police retirees in every command be engaged and “kept in the loop.”

“HE FURTHER DIRECTS X YOU MAKE THIS SUBJECT OF LECTURE IN AOR YOURS X COMPOL ALL STATES ONLY X INGENPOL DIRECTS X YOU ENGAGE ALL POLICE RETIREES RESIDENT YOURS X WITH A VIEW TO KEEPING THEM IN THE LOOP OF THIS DEVELOPMENT X ALL TO CONFIRM COMPLIANCE BY RETURN SIGNAL X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT.”

The directive comes in the wake of a viral video in which a visibly distraught retired SP, who said he retired on October 1, 2023, publicly rejected the ₦2 million pension payment approved by the Nigeria Police Pension Board.

He said the total ₦3 million offered to him—₦1 million in arrears and ₦2 million as gratuity—was not just unfair, but humiliating.

“I cannot serve this country for 35 good years and be paid just two million naira. The devil is a liar. Please, let the Inspector-General of Police hear this,” the retired officer said in the video.

“Even if your brother is a Superintendent of Police today and he’s told to go home with two million naira as retirement benefit—ask yourself if that’s fair. I will not collect that money. Let my service be in vain if that’s how they want it.”

His video sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians expressing solidarity and anger over the chronic failure of the government to honour those who served in the security forces.

Recall that in January, a similar case involving a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Esther Marcos, who revealed she received just ₦1.7 million as her gratuity after 35 years in the force came to public attention.

She said the paltry amount was paid to her more than a year after her retirement in November 2018, and that she was forced to wait three more months before receiving her ₦40,000 monthly pension.

These are not isolated cases. For more than a decade, retired police officers across Nigeria have consistently decried the unjust, delayed, and inadequate payments under the contributory pension scheme.

Despite repeated promises of reform from successive governments, nothing substantial has changed.