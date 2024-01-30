Connect with us

Nation

Police nab five suspected kidnappers in Imo
Advertisement

Nation

Gunmen abduct schoolchildren in Ekiti

Nation

British minister of Nigerian origin suspended for calling Israel’s actions on Gaza genocide

Nation

Arochukwu Ezeship ascendency tussle resolved

Nation

Omoyele, others, harp on new approach to human resources management

Nation

Osun hunters group disowns alleged killer of PDP stalwart in Ejigbo

Nation

Alex Otti says ongoing road projects in Aba will be completed soon

Nation

Abia govt presents staff of office to newly crowned Eze Aro

Nation

Radio houses in Osun urged to operate without prejudice, comply with laws

Nation

Niger Delta ministry, NDDC of no use to region - Amb. Keshi

Nation

Police nab five suspected kidnappers in Imo

Published

16 hours ago

on

Police nab five suspected kidnappers in Imo

Police in Imo State have arrested five suspected kidnappers between Avu and Ihiagwa in Owerri-west local government area of the state.

Henry Okoye, the command’s spokesman in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested from their hideout by the command’s tactical unit led by Aboki Danjuma, the state’s commissioner of police, with the help of local hunters.

He listed the suspects to include Muazu Awuta, 30; Abdullahi Abubakar, 32; Ezeru Sabo, 25; Saddam Suleiman, 27; and Bashir Yahaya, 28.

Okoye added that the command would conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identities of the corpses suspected to be kidnap victims.

Okoye said the suspects are currently undergoing investigation and have so far provided useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of other syndicates at large.

“On combing the forest, two decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnapped victims and other items like telephones, wristwatches, shoes, and slippers were recovered,” Okoye said.

Advertisement

“The command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

“Five operational motorcycles of the suspected kidnappers were also recovered.

“Intense operation is still ongoing in the forest and other identified black spots with the aim of stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the state.”

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *