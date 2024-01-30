Police nab five suspected kidnappers in Imo

Police in Imo State have arrested five suspected kidnappers between Avu and Ihiagwa in Owerri-west local government area of the state.

Henry Okoye, the command’s spokesman in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested from their hideout by the command’s tactical unit led by Aboki Danjuma, the state’s commissioner of police, with the help of local hunters.

He listed the suspects to include Muazu Awuta, 30; Abdullahi Abubakar, 32; Ezeru Sabo, 25; Saddam Suleiman, 27; and Bashir Yahaya, 28.

Okoye added that the command would conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identities of the corpses suspected to be kidnap victims.

Okoye said the suspects are currently undergoing investigation and have so far provided useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of other syndicates at large.

“On combing the forest, two decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnapped victims and other items like telephones, wristwatches, shoes, and slippers were recovered,” Okoye said.

“The command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

“Five operational motorcycles of the suspected kidnappers were also recovered.

“Intense operation is still ongoing in the forest and other identified black spots with the aim of stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the state.”