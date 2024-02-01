Connect with us

Nation

Explosion 'kills scores' in Imo
Advertisement

Nation

Bandits abduct director close to military base in Abuja

Headline Headlines Nation Security Threat

Former spy chief, Aliyu Gusau, backs state police, says Nigeria too complex for central policing

Nation

Bandits abduct two teenage sisters in Abuja, demand N30m

Nation

EFCC busts religious sect laundering money for terrorists

Nation

Customs nabs fake controller general over recruitment scam

Education in Nigeria Nation

Gov Otti welcomes demands of ASUU Abia university as 'reasonable'

Nation

VIDEO: Ekiti woman laments, says murdered traditional ruler ordered them to vote APC

Nation

Bandits demand N100m for abducted Ekiti schoolchildren, teachers

Nation

Gunmen abduct schoolchildren in Ekiti

Nation

Explosion ‘kills scores’ in Imo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Explosion kills scores in Imo

Many suspected bunkerers were burnt to death after a tanker said to be used by them exploded in the forest of Obitti, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Reports said the incident happened on Tuesday at Ndorama Pipeline at the Obitti Rubber Estate of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of the state.

An eye witness who narrated what occurred in a viral video, said all the vandals were killed in the explosion.

“Vandals came to vandalise pipeline right of way. This place is called Ndorama Pipeline, right of way,” he narrated.

“They drove to the place in a tanker suspected to be used for the illegal bunkering. They dug deep into the ground, located the pipeline, and from where they tapped and emptied the oil into a tanker parked inside the bush.

“They used long hoses, connected them to the pipe but unfortunately, luck ran out of them. It exploded and killed many of them. You can see some of them burnt to ashes. Some of them, their bodies are still burning. The tanker is still burning.”

Advertisement

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had set up an investigation team to move in and unearth the immediate cause of the incident, as well as arrest the persons involved.

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *