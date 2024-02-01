Explosion ‘kills scores’ in Imo

Many suspected bunkerers were burnt to death after a tanker said to be used by them exploded in the forest of Obitti, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Reports said the incident happened on Tuesday at Ndorama Pipeline at the Obitti Rubber Estate of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of the state.

An eye witness who narrated what occurred in a viral video, said all the vandals were killed in the explosion.

“Vandals came to vandalise pipeline right of way. This place is called Ndorama Pipeline, right of way,” he narrated.

“They drove to the place in a tanker suspected to be used for the illegal bunkering. They dug deep into the ground, located the pipeline, and from where they tapped and emptied the oil into a tanker parked inside the bush.

“They used long hoses, connected them to the pipe but unfortunately, luck ran out of them. It exploded and killed many of them. You can see some of them burnt to ashes. Some of them, their bodies are still burning. The tanker is still burning.”

Advertisement

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had set up an investigation team to move in and unearth the immediate cause of the incident, as well as arrest the persons involved.