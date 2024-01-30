Arochukwu Ezeship ascendency tussle resolved

The Ezeship ascendency and legal tussle in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia state has formally been put to rest and Prince Eberechukwu Oji crowned as new Eze Aro the IX of Arochukwu Kingdom by the Ibom Isii kindred. The state government has also presented him with staff of office.

Consequently, the earlier coronation / installation of Prince Godwin Kanu Idei as Eze Aro IX by HRH Eze Dr Kanu Nwa Kanu Okereke, the deposed Eze Ibom Isii of Arochukwu Kingdom, has been declared null and void. His Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office as a Traditional Ruler in Abia State and his staff of office withdrawn by the state government.

These measures are contained in a Government White Paper on the report of the Board of Inquiry into Allegations of Misconduct against HRH, Eze Kanu Nwa Kanu Okereke of Ibom Isii in Arochukwu Kingdom , Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

In a Government statement endorsed by the state commissioner for Information and culture , Prince Okey Kanu made available to newsmen in Umuahia, over the weekend, government directed that Dr. Kanu Nwa Kanu Okereke should cease to be the Traditional Ruler of Ibom Community / Eze Ibom – Isii in Arochukwu Kingdom, Arochukwu LGA and the Deputy Chairman, Arochukwu Traditional Rulers Council, Abia State.

The Government White Paper reads in part: “The Board which was inaugurated on the 16th of November, 2023, submitted her report to Government on January 8, 2024.

“Government directs the Ibom Isii kindred to immediately commence the process of producing a new Eze to replace the deposed one (Dr. Kanu Nwa Kanu Eze Okereke).

“Government upholds the selection process adopted by the Okennachi Kindred, which produced Prince Eberechukwu Oji as the Eze Aro Designate”.

Presenting the staff of office at the headquarters of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, on behalf of the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, charged the Eze Aro to ensure peace, unity, law and order among his people and to rule with the fear of God.

Governor Otti reiterated that government has no hands in the selection process of the new Eze Aro but only followed the constitution in respect to the autonomous communities in the State.

His words: “The people of Arochukwu Kingdom have truly shown resilience. Initially there were issues and there were factions and a panel of Inquiry was set-up by Government. Members of the panel gave their recommendations upon which the Government issued a White paper. Based on the white paper they Aro’s) were asked to go and do the right thing which they have done and then Government has also put a seal of approval on that which the people did.

“I want to reiterate for the umpteen time, the Goverment had no hands in the process of selection of Eze Aro; but what the government has always insisted will be that the people follow the processes as documented in the constitution that guides the autonomous communities and they have done that and His Excellency has given his seal of approval to that which the people have done.”

The Commissioner congratulated the Eze Aro and Arochukwu people on the feat they have achieved.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,Mrs Florence Chigbu and the Director, Chieftaincy Affairs Department, Mr Chuka Agomuo explained that the Aro people followed the tradition and passed through due process in selecting their new Eze.

In his response after receiving his staff of office, the Eze Aro, Eze Eberechukwu oji thanked the Governor for his tireless effort in resolving the ezeship tussle in Arochukwu, stressing that the event marks a turning point in Arochukwu kingdom.

He assured that he would run a peaceful , inclusive and righteous government, saying, “this is the dawn of a new era in Arochukwu.”

Said he: “Today marks a turning point in my life personally and I believe also , a turning point in our journey as a kingdom, the Arochukwu kingdom. I remember with nostalgia the excellence in leadership that my grand father, Mazi Kanu Oji used to run the kingdom and I am trusting God that with the help of the Almighty God that we will follow his footstep to run a kingdom that is peaceful; a kingdom that is prosperous, a kingdom that is inclusive , a kingdom that unleashes the talent of everyone that belongs to Arochukwu kingdom both young and old.

” It is my desire that we live in unity and we will maintain absolute balance in everything we do and pursue in the kingdom; and that Arochukwu will become a model of what traditional Igbo leadership represents”

The event attracted the presence of the new Eze Ibom Isii, the President General of Nzuko Arochukwu World Wide and many other prominent Aro sons and daughters.

