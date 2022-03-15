Police arrest suspected killers of Ogun monarch

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Police have arrested eleven suspects in connection with the killing and setting ablaze of a traditional ruler in Ogun state.

It would be recalled that Oba Oyetola Olajide, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo local government area of Ogun State and three others, namely: Alfa Wahab, Debora Onilere and one Lydia Odetola were attacked by suspected hired miscreants numbering about fifty.

Daily Asset learnt that during the attack,the miscreants pushed the royal father into his red Toyota Sienna SUV car,drove the car to a near by forest ,poured petrol on the car before setting it ablaze with the traditional ruler locked inside.

However the three other persons who were in the company of the killed Olu of Agodo were assaulted and given machete cuts.

The arrest of the suspected killers followed a petition by one Odetola Okuribido who wrote on behalf of the Okuribido family of Agodo town in Ifo local government area of Ogun state.

According to to the zonal Police Public relations officer,Hauwa Idris Adamu, the arrested suspects have confessed their involvements in the crime and when asked why they attacked and murdered the Traditional Ruler; they claimed he was an *“AJAGUNGBALE”(LAND GRABBER)

He said efforts were in top gear to arrest others still at large.

“The general public is hereby advised and warned to desist from taking law into their hands by involving in any form of Criminality as whoever is caught up on the wrong side will face the full wrath of the law.” Idris Adamu said

He explained that the AIG in charge pf zone 2 had assured the citizens of Lagos and Ogun states that whosoever was involved in this dastardly act would be brought to book no matter how highly placed the person or group of persons were.

He advised hoodlums coming into Lagos and Ogun states to turn new leaves or have a rethink of relocating out of the Zone