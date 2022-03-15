The All Progressives Congress (APC), has pegged its chairmanship forms at N20 million ahead of its national convention billed for March 26.

Similarly, forms for deputy national chairman will sell for N10 million while zonal chairmen and other officers will pay N5 million to obtain nomination forms.

The APC revealed this in a circular made available on Tuesday after its 25th regular meeting which was held on March 14, 2022.

Female aspirants and people with disabilities will pay 50 per cent of all the aforementioned rates

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!