The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday paraded one ‘fake’ Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lawrence Ajojo, and 14 other criminal suspects including some members of other law enforcement agencies, who invaded Justice Mary Odili’s House in Maitama, Abuja.

Parading the suspects, on Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Area 10, Garki, Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, said the suspects involved in the criminal acts were drawn from different professional backgrounds, notably, journalism, banking and law enforcement.

In a chat with newsmen, the fake CSP, Ajojo admitted that “he’s not an officer of the Nigeria Police.”

He, however, claimed to be a consultant for the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, but said the Minister did not direct him on failed raid on Justice Odili’s House.