Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, the daughter of former Rivers State governor, Mr. Peter Odili was on Tuesday, sworn in as a judge in Abuja.

Njideka’s mother, Mary Odili is a Supreme Court judge and currently the second most senior justice of the apex court.

She was sworn in alongside, 21 others, including Fatima Abubakar Aliyu, daughter of former Court of Appeal President, Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The NJC, a unit of the Supreme Court in charge of appointment, promotion and administration of judicial officers, met on November 16 and finalised the list of 22 judges to be admitted into the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also sworn in are Muhammad Mustapha Adamu, Madugu Mohammed Alhaji, Kayode Agunloye, Enenche Eleojo, Nwabulu Ngozika Chineze, Sadia Mu’azu Mayana, Mimi Anne Katsina Alu-Apena, Aminu Muhammad Abdullahi and Nwecheonwu Chinyere Elewe.

Others include Ibrahim Mohammed, Kanyip Rosemary Indinya, Aliyu Yunusa Shafa, Mohammed Zubairu, Binta Dogonyaro, Adeyemi Ajayi Jadesola, Adelaja Oluyemisi Ikeolupo, Agashieze Cyprian Odinaka, Aliyu Halilu Ahmed, Hafsat Lawan Abba-Aliyu and Olufola Olufolashade Oshin.

