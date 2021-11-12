Nigeria’s anti corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has detained Mr Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo State over alleged criminal diversion of N1.6 billion of public funds.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesperson confirmed Mr Igbinedion’s invitation to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Igbinedion, 64, who governed Edo State between 1999 and 2007, is currently being held at the EFCC’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The new investigation was based on fresh evidence against Mr Igbinedion. He said the ex-governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State government to finance investment to settle financial indebtedness of a company he was invested in