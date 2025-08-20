20 trafficked Ghanaians rescued in Akwa Ibom police raid

Police in Akwa Ibom State have rescued 20 Ghanaian nationals believed to be victims of human trafficking during a coordinated security operation in Uyo.

The victims – 10 men and 10 women – were freed on Monday, August 18, after operatives of the state police command, acting on intelligence, stormed a fenced compound in Obio Etoi, Uyo Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL, following a formal request from Ghanaian authorities.

“The raid, conducted at about 4:17 p.m., led to the successful rescue of 20 Ghanaians trafficked into Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” John said.

According to the police, the victims were visibly disoriented and unable to provide coherent accounts of their ordeal, raising suspicions that they may have been hypnotised by the traffickers.

John added that investigation into the case was ongoing, while assuring that updates would be provided as more details emerge.