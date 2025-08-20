The number of casualties from Monday’s brutal attack on worshippers in Katsina State has risen to 50, following reports that at least 20 victims were burned alive after the gunmen initially shot 30 people during early morning prayers.

Hon. Aminu Ibrahim, representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, disclosed the figures during Tuesday’s plenary session, describing the incident as a horrific escalation of insecurity.

“Thirty were killed while praying. We later found 20 more burnt in their homes. Our people cannot continue to live like this,” Ibrahim lamented.

The attackers, suspected to be armed bandits, invaded Gidan Adamu Mantau, Unguwar Yar Mai Dabo and Makera in Karfi Ward, as well as Burdigau in Yaba Ward, striking at dawn when most residents were in mosques for the dawn prayer. Survivors said the gunmen launched the onslaught in a coordinated manner, torching homes and shooting indiscriminately.

Security forces reportedly arrived hours after the raid, despite earlier warnings from locals on Monday night.

Hon. Sada Soli, who represents Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency, said the killings were carried out by familiar faces from within the community. Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Soli described the attack as a calculated reprisal.

“This is the most unfortunate thing that could happen to our people. Just when we thought peace was returning to frontline areas, this tragedy happened,” he said.

“It was a revenge attack. Some bandits were killed during an earlier clash, and they came back for retaliation. The attackers know the most vulnerable time for these communities, during early morning prayers, because they live here. They are locals known to the people.”

Soli also expressed concern that peace deals with some bandit factions have backfired, allowing criminals to exploit the arrangement to infiltrate new areas.

“Four local governments – Jibia, Bakori, Safana and Danmusa – have negotiated peace with these criminals. Now they’re moving to Kurfi and Dutsin-Ma. Farmers can access their farms under these deals, but the bandits use the opportunity to regroup and spread terror,” he warned.

The Katsina State Government has confirmed the killings. Secretary to the Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, who led a condolence delegation to the affected communities, described the attack as a “heartbreaking tragedy.”

Acting Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe, during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, urged the military to intensify clearance operations, warning that rural communities remain under siege despite ongoing security efforts.