Nigeria’s first bus-hailing platform Plentywaka has announced its acceptance into the Techstars Toronto accelerator programme.

The startup will join nine other startups in the class of 2021 and secure funding from the accelerator and also gain access to a world-class network of entrepreneurs and investors with the opportunity to expand its services globally starting from Canada.

Launched in 2019 by Onyeka Akumah, Johnny Ena, John Shaibu, and Afolabi Oluseyi, the Lagos-based company operates an “Uber-for-buses” model connecting commuters with buses via their mobile app.

This is coming alongside the launch of the Interstate travel service where commuters can now purchase bus tickets from a variety of bus travel companies using the Plentywaka mobile App.

According to Techstars, “This huge announcement is a reflection on how much of an impact we have made over the last 18months of moving 300,000+ commuters through their daily commute across three states in Nigeria”

In 2020, the company received a seed funding of $300,000 from Microtraction, Niche Capital, and EMFATO and a partnership with Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Nigeria’s first indigenous automotive manufacturer.

Onyeka Akumah Co-Founder and CEO, said, “We are very excited about this new investment to partner with Techstars. This is the second time a startup I founded will go through a Techstars accelerator program and we are truly happy they have believed in our ability again to execute. The Plentywaka team will join the Techstars Toronto program to gain further funding, mentorship, and access to a rich network of entrepreneurs and experts in the travel industry. This will also see us expanding globally to other countries, starting with a city in Canada on or before the fourth quarter of 2021”.

Sunil Sharma Managing Director, Techstars Toronto also said “Our only goal is to leverage the broader ecosystem to support and grow these incredible companies. Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, and strong partners and mentors help make this happen