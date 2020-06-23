Adebayo Obajemu

As part of measures to ease the problems associated with restriction, Plentywaka has launched Logistics By Plentywaka (LBP), to tackle the issues of logistics in Lagos with a B2C same-day delivery service.

LBP, which is an expansion to the company’s bus transportation network within the city, will now help businesses and individuals that have challenges of moving packages across the state.

According to the statement issued by the company, the new delivery service will provide customers with same-day delivery service as well as a range of logistical vehicles which they choose based on requirements.

A customer using the app can choose from cooling vans, trucks and bikes, depending on the size, fragility and peculiarity of the packages, as well as the closest pick-up station.

Plentywaka was launched in 2019, and has since built a platform of over 40,000 customers which enjoys its logistics services.

Managing Director and Co-Founder of Plentywaka, Johnny Enagwolor said the innovation will help small businesses navigate the sharp downturn in the global and local economies, and help individuals cope with the fundamental shift in lifestyle.

He said, “With all of the changes in recent times, Companies like ours have had to look at how we can continue to innovate and support both businesses, and people who need access to goods, by leveraging innovative technology to streamline the processes.

“We’ve worked with a number of partners, as well as many of our own drivers, to build out the infrastructure required to deliver a cost-effective and efficient logistics service. Furthermore, we’re also pleased to be opening up new opportunities to those who’ve lost their regular source of income since COVID-19.”

This move will now help SMEs that have struggled to sustain business continuity in the wake of the challenges posed by the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of the new development, the company is also seeking partners and vehicle owners “who will have the flexibility to earn money on their own schedule while servicing the over 40,000 customer base.”

Recall that Plentywaka also recently launched the Staff Bus Solutions to help companies commute staff to and fro Ikeja and Victoria Island while minimizing the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus.