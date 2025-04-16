Players to Win N11.5m as Osun Hosts 2025 National Table Tennis Festival

Otan-Ayegbaju in Osun State is set to host no fewer than 450 table tennis players and enthusiasts from across Nigeria at the 5th edition of the 2025 Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Festival.

The week-long tournament, scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 3, 2025, will be held at the Idera Multi-Purpose Hall in Otan-Ayegbaju. It is sponsored by Michael and Felicia Alabi, and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.

Addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun State chapter, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, the chairman of the Osun State Table Tennis Association, Mr. Ayodeji Alabi, revealed that N11.5 million has been earmarked for cash prizes this year — a significant increase from previous editions.

Alabi emphasized that beyond competition, the festival aims to rejuvenate interest in table tennis, promote unity, and celebrate Nigerian culture and talent. He stated that 35 states have confirmed participation, with about 450 participants, including players, officials, and enthusiasts.

“The sport has been relegated to the background in recent years. This festival is part of our effort to return it to prominence,” Alabi said. “That’s why we built the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Hall — the first stand-alone table tennis facility in Nigeria.”

He noted that last year’s edition housed all participants in a single hotel, but this year’s attendance has outgrown that capacity. “We’re preparing to host over 3,000 people, and we’ve also created an entertainment lounge featuring music, comedy shows, and top DJs to ensure attendees leave with joyful memories,” he added.

Highlighting inclusivity, Alabi confirmed that persons with disabilities will be actively involved, with competition categories including:

Men’s and Women’s Singles

Under-15 Boys and Girls Singles

Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Mixed Doubles

Veteran Singles

Para Men’s and Women’s Singles (Open)

Deaf Men’s and Women’s Singles

Local Singles

He further stated, “All participants will be housed and fed free of charge. This edition promises to be the biggest and most inclusive yet — with comfort, competition, and entertainment all thoughtfully planned.”

The festival continues to establish Osun as a growing hub for sports development and talent discovery in Nigeria.