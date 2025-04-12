Former Nigerian Football Superstar, Christian Chukwu, nicknamed ‘ Chairman’ by the late football commentator Ernest Okonkwo during his playing days has died.

He died on Saturday April 12, 2025, aged 74, circumstances of his death remain sketchy as none of his family members has confirmed his demise.

Recall that Chukwu was captain of the then Nigeria’s Green Eagles when the country gloriously won its first African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1980.

He also led the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners Cup in 1977.

After retirement, he became a coach, when he steered the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

He was relieved of the job in June 2005 during the qualification campaign for the World Cup in Germany.

In 2019, Chukwu was afflicted by prostate cancer, which affected his leg. The family then instituted a GoFundMe appeal to solicit funds for the Nigeria football legend’s medical treatment.

Then the businessman Femi Otedola eventually paid $50,000 for Chukwu’s treatment overseas.

Chukwu also served as assistant coach of the first team to win a FIFA World Cup trophy for Nigeria – the Golden Eaglets that triumphed at the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.

He was also assistant coach of the team dubbed the Golden Generation – the 1994 class of Super Eagles that qualified Nigeria for its first FIFA World Cup finals.