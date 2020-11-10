OBINNA EZUGWU

A man who identified himself as Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja against 50 persons for their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place last month.

Okeke alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

Those listed as defendants include activist, Aisha Yesufu; Oseyi Etomi; Pastor Sam Adeyemi; singer, Yemi Alade; Rinu Oduala, musicians, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye; ex footballer, Kanu Nwankwo; activist, Deji Adeyanju; Dr. Joe Abah, Bankole Wellington, aka Banki W; Kiki Mordi; Modupe Odele, Burna Boy.

Others are actress, Uche Jombo; musicians, Tiwa Savage, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, Ayodeji Makun, Folarin Falana aka Falz and Nelson Azubuike aka Phyno.

Others are: Apaokagi Mayram, Ayo Sogunro, David Adeleke, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japheth Omojuwa, Micheal Collins, Chinedu Okoli, Yul Edochie, Innocent Idibia, Debo Adebayo, Feyikemi Abudu, Debo Adebayo aka Debo Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma.

The case was instituted on Monday pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

In his supporting affidavit, Okeke said the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protest which later became violent.

It read in part, “That the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October 2020 and the 28th day of October 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https://www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst themselves to commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of #EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace.

“Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons.