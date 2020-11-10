By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The reinstated People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Osun state, Hon. Soji Adagunodo has set up an ad-hoc and reconciliation committee in move to reconcile the aggrieved party members in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman and made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to him, the Party would be better of if members are united in thoughts and actions.

The committee has Alhaji Suaib Oyedokun as its chairman and a national officer of the Party, Hon Paul Olakunle as its secretary.

Other members of the PDP Board of Trustees including Erelu Olusola Obada CON, Cheif Ebenezer Babatope, Sen (Dr) Olu Alabi, Prof Wale Ladipo also made the list.

In addition, the list also includes HE Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Sen Olasunkanmi Akinlabi, Prince Diran Odeyemi as well as all National and State Assembly members under the banner of the Party, zonal officers and host of other stakeholders of the Party.

The committee, according to the release, is expected to examine the state of the Party and identify gaps and weaknesses to be addressed.

Among others, the terms of reference before the committee include to: interface with the Party Leadership at the National Headquarters with a bid to forging a common front for the Party; top-down, consult with stakeholders and map out areas of synergy with a crisis management and resolution plans and come up with recommendations on how to reverse the declining solidarity and purpose driving activities within the Party and return the Party to the path of victory.

The committee is also tasked on bridge-building and reconciliation of leaders, stakeholders and members of the Party in preparation for a rebounding victory in 2022 elections and to deliver close technical monitoring and plans on crisis prevention, via scenario simulation.

The delegation is expected to complete the given tasks in four weeks.