Recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 10.87% year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.58% to N164.91 in August 2021 from N165.91 in July 2021.

States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N173.14), Ebonyi (N170.13) and Lagos (N168.31).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Niger (N162.00), Borno (N161.71) and Kano.