Peter Obi visits Gani Adams in Lagos [PHOTOS]

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, paid courtesy visit to Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, in Lagos.

The visit comes two days after the Labour Party candidate held a mega rally in the state.

A Twitter user, @MuchTalksBlog1, shared pictures of the visit on Monday.

“Senior Man State Peter Obi pays Courtesy Visit to the Generalissimo Of Yoruba land Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams Aare Ona Kakanfo today Monday 13th Feb 2023,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dayo Ekong, chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos, on Monday, explained that Obi made efforts to pay courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, but was told by the palace that the monarch was not available.