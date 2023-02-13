A elderly man, on Monday, broke down in tears inside a banking hall because he couldn’t withdraw money from his account as a result of naira scarcity in the country.

The in the video shared a Facebook user, Saheed Oladele, man stated that he was unable to purchase drugs or food because he couldn’t access the cash in his bank account.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “ I have not eaten since this morning, when it is not that I did not have my money… The person that sells drugs said that he will not sell drugs for me if I don’t bring money. When it is not that I don’t have my money.”

