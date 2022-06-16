Peter Obi’s media aide, Valentine Obienyem, has said his principal indeed went to Egypt to understudy some of their sectors and not to attend the Annual General Meeting of Afrexim Bank as being speculated.

Obienyem in a Facebook post on Thursday, shared photos of Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, visiting the New Capital Power Plant in New Cairo, Egypt.

He said, “On Tuesday, the 14th of June, 2022, Mr. Peter Obi informed Nigerians via the Twitter handle of his trip to Egypt, to understudy by what miracle the third biggest economy in Africa after South-Africa and Nigeria moved their power generation from 20,000 Megawatts to over 40,000 megawatts in four years.

“Ironically, Nigeria has remained fixated on 4,000 megawatts since Adam. Why would such a useful trip set tongues wagging? I read many comments on Mr. Peter Obi’s trip… Let me assure all commentators that we respect their opinions and comments, but they should also permit us to tell them that Obi actually travelled specifically for the reason he mentioned.

“Any sedulous listener to Obi would have heard him say that learning and leadership are interwoven: a leader must be humble at all times to learn from the high and the low to the extent of studying or learning from existing templates or countries that have done correctly what one’s own is not able to do. This is the full essence of the Egyptian trip

“The knowledge he has gained will be useful to Nigeria whether he becomes president or not.”