Just In: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has picked Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku announced the decision on Thursday at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, ahead of Friday’s INEC deadline for the submission of names of party candidates and their running mates.

Although the party’s national working committee had recommended Nyesom Wike as the first choice, it was gathered that Atiku’s decision was made after being pressured against Wike

However, Atiku noted that all the shortlisted candidates were qualified, but he can only choose one person.

Recall that a 17-man commitee set up to pick a running mate for Atiku had voted for Wike as the party’s choice, followed by Okowa and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.

Wike had scored majority of the votes cast by the members of the committee led by Ambassador Umar Damagun.

Members who attended the meeting include: Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former Cross Rivers State Governor, Liyel Imoke; Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Oluwole Oke, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Professor Stella Effah-Attoe.

Others include former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko; PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature; former senate president David Mark, Senator Phillip Aduda, Honourable Theophilus Shan.