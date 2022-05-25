Peter Obi dumps PDP

Former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Obi, who had aspired for president on the main opposition party’s platform, quit the party on Wednesday after it became clear that its leadership had hatched plan to sideline him in the race for the presidential ticket.

Obi made his intention to quit known in a letter addressed to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman.

The former governor also shared the letter on his verified twitter account, announcing that he has resign from the party.