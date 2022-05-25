…as Gbadebo, Doherty, Dosunmu and Kamal withdraw

The contest for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Lagos State on Wednesday became a two-horse race with the withdrawal of four of the aspirants.

The four aspirants are Rhodes Gbadebo, Deji Doherty, Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Jim Kamal.

The Chairman of the Lagos PDP Electoral Committee, Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, announced their withdrawal a while ago while addressing journalists at the Haven Events Centre, Ikeja GRA venue of the governorship primaries.

With this development, only two candidates, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) and David Kolawola Vaughan are left in the race.

The winner of the primary will represent the PDP in the 2023 governorship elections billed for early next year.

Details later …….